DEALTALK-Icahn, Navistar pact raises deal prospects

(For more Reuters DEALTALK stories, click on [DEALTALK/])
* Icahn-Navistar deal signals openness to strategic moves
* Navistar could consider potential Oshkosh deal-sources
* Oshkosh breakup among Icahn ideas-sources
* Oshkosh cites concern about potential Icahn 'agenda'
By Soyoung Kim, John D. Stoll and Paritosh Bansal
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Nov 18 Navistar
International Corp's (NAV.N) agreement with investor Carl Icahn
to drop a key takeover defense measure shows the truck maker is
open to a merger with a rival, such as a part of Oshkosh Corp
(OSK.N).
Earlier this week, Navistar and Icahn agreed on a new
declassified board structure that sources familiar with the
situation said would make the U.S. company more vulnerable to
an unsolicited bid by a larger, possibly foreign rival.
A classified board, where directors serve for different
terms, is typically seen as a deterrent to an unwanted takeover
approach, as the bidder cannot easily force change at the board
level through a proxy fight.
Icahn, who has amassed a 10 percent stake in both Navistar
and Oshkosh, has also expressed interest in combining them,
sources told Reuters last month. [ID:nN1E79K0I8]
Icahn's agreement with Navistar came less than two weeks
after the billionaire investor proposed a slate of six
associates as directors for Oshkosh's board. He had previously
considered nominating directors for the Navistar board as well.
[ID:nN1E7AE0EJ]
Oshkosh expressed concern in a U.S. securities filing that
Icahn's move to elect directors at the company could result in
a proxy battle that would lead to the election of board members
with a "specific agenda." A proxy battle could hurt its
business by distracting personnel and customers, it added.
Oshkosh also has updated certain executive employment
agreements, which have extensive protections for changes in
company control.
Icahn has not made a formal proposal to Oshkosh about what
he wants the company to do. Navistar and Oshkosh declined to
comment for this story, and Icahn did not return calls.
NAVISTAR'S INTEREST
While Icahn's maneuvers have heightened interest about a
Navistar-Oshkosh merger, sources said Navistar executives had
already listed Oshkosh as a potential takeover target before
the investor came on to the scene.
Navistar sees Oshkosh's business that makes heavy vehicles
for customers ranging from fire departments to the military as
the most attractive part of the company, these people said.
That means that Oshkosh would need to divest its more
recently acquired JLG aerial lift equipment business to pave
the way for a Navistar deal, these sources said.
Icahn, meanwhile, believes Oshkosh would be more valuable
if it separates these two businesses or sells the truck
operation to Navistar or another buyer, the sources said.
Oshkosh bought JLG Industries for $3.2 billion in cash in
2006. Since then, the company's entire market value has fallen
to about $2 billion even as JLG's importance has increased
because of growing sales and headwinds in the defense
business.
Besides an interest in a Navistar tie-up, Icahn is setting
his sights on shaking up Oshkosh with his board nominees.
Oshkosh CEO Charles Szews said in an interview earlier this
month that the company was focused solely on its "Move"
strategy aimed at lowering costs and growing in emerging
markets.
The company is bidding on a record number of new defense
contracts while predicting growth for its access machinery
business, which includes the production of aerial platform
lifts.
Szews, who became CEO in early 2011, said the company was
looking to avoid dramatic swings in its financial performance
by better balancing revenue among its defense, access
machinery, and municipal and commercial truck segments.
Analysts have criticized Oshkosh for being too heavily
dependent on defense contracts that propelled it to a record
profit in 2010, but have not been as lucrative since.
VULNERABLE TARGET?
After declassifying its board, Navistar looks more
vulnerable to the possibility of another company making a bid
for it, although that does not seem to be the most likely
near-term result of the agreement with Icahn.
The logical universe of buyers for Navistar includes truck
manufacturers in Europe and emerging markets, other people
familiar with the industry said.
The sources, however, cautioned against drawing a link
between the declassified board and openness to being sold,
saying electing directors every year is an increasingly common
shareholder demand to ensure boards are not entrenched.
Other Navistar investors had also asked the company to take
the step, the sources said.
(Reporting by Soyoung Kim and Paritosh Bansal in New York,
and John D. Stoll in Washington; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)