DEALTALK-PepsiCo should consider the Power of Two

By Jessica Hall and Martinne Geller
PHILADELPHIA/NEW YORK Oct 5 While PepsiCo Inc(PEP.N) is busy touting the value of its current snacks and
drinks portfolio, Wall Street thinks the company should
consider more drastic moves -- such as breaking up, or further
shaking up its management.
At the very least, analysts are looking for an increase in
investment next year, as the maker of Pepsi-Cola sodas and
Frito-Lay snacks tries to make up the gap in North American
drink performance between it and market leader Coca-Cola Co(KO.N).
A break-up, such as those being undertaken by Sara Lee Corp
SLE.N and Kraft Foods Inc KFT.N, would be one way to
increase value for its lagging stock, analysts said.
"Theoretically, could they get some benefit (from staying
together)? They could, but they just haven't," said Bernstein
Research analyst Ali Dibadj. "It's time to fish or cut bait on
this one."
PepsiCo in July tempered its full-year outlook after its
North American drink business performed more poorly than
expected in the second quarter. The company will report
third-quarter earnings on Oct. 12, and any more bad news there
could raise the heat on Pepsi Chief Executive Indra Nooyi,
analysts said.
"The company hasn't really delivered. So I think investors
definitely have that view of 'It's now or never. Show me
something,'" Dibadj said.
PepsiCo shares closed at $60.45 on Tuesday, down 7 percent
since Nooyi was named CEO in October 2006. Over the same
period, Coke was up 46 percent and the Dow Jones U.S. Food and
Beverage Maker's index .DJUSFB was up nearly 17 percent.
PepsiCo has lost share in the U.S. carbonated soft drinks
market for 16 periods out of 22 months since 2010, according to
Goldman Sachs analysts.
In the most recent quarter, Pepsi's drink sales volume rose
5 percent worldwide, but fell 1 percent in North America.
Coke's North American volume was flat, excluding cross-licensed
brands like Dr Pepper.
Credit Suisse analyst Carlos Laboy said PepsiCo needs
funding to keep pace with Coke and to make faster growth
sustainable.
"Cutting guidance again would be insufficient. A spin-off
would be optimal," Laboy wrote in a research note this week.
"A break-up gets us to $85 for PepsiCo. We don't see a
better path for PepsiCo to form the right beverage culture,
grow the right people, attract long-term external capital,
develop core brands and fund innovation," Laboy said.
Several analysts have cut estimates or downgraded the stock
recently due to concerns about market share losses, high corn
costs weighing on its snack business and lower expectations of
earnings and sales growth.
Even though PepsiCo has consistently stated its belief in
its current portfolio with its "Power of One" slogan, Nooyi has
even declared: "I would say if it was a stand-alone company,
Frito-Lay North America might well be the best consumer
products company."
POWER OF ONE
PepsiCo has already shaken up management across the company
and in the Americas beverage unit, last month naming Frito-Lay
executive Albert Carey as the unit's head. It also said top
food and drink executives will now be part of a group whose aim
is to forge better working ties between the two sides of its
business.
The effort is meant to prove what PepsiCo calls the "Power
of One," or value that can be unlocked by having the snack,
beverage and bottling businesses under one roof.
"The combination of our snack and beverage portfolios
creates significant value for our shareholders through
synergies driven by a common customer base and distribution
platform, supplier leverage and shared infrastructure," a
PepsiCo spokesman said in a statement.
"The value of this combined portfolio has been greatest in
our international markets ... and we are now well-positioned to
realize further benefits in North America," he added.
Yet the argument that snacks and soda are consumed at the
same time and that sales of one can build on the other falls
short for some.
"They are two very different sides of the company with very
different needs. Sure, soda and snacking go together, but
selling those products is different. Meat and potatoes get
eaten together and you don't see those companies combined,"
said one investment banker, who declined to be named because he
was not authorized to speak to the media.
While a break-up of the company is possible in the longer
term, Consumer Edge Research analyst Bill Pecoriello said he
thinks the near- to mid-term strategy is more likely stepped-up
investment to improve business performance.
It's not completely clear that a separation of the
businesses would improve performance, according to industry
consultant Tom Pirko, president of Bevmark LLC.
With ample opportunities to grow sales through combined
snack and drink purchases, Pirko said the underperformance of
the North American beverage business lies not with the
company's structure but with its management.
"The market has been losing some confidence in Pepsi, and
the people who are part of the system -- including the bottlers
and retailers -- have become distressed over what seems to be
going on," Pirko said.
He cited criticism by some in the industry that CEO Nooyi
has taken her eye off the core drinks business while focusing
on healthier snacks. She has been widely lauded for her
deal-making savvy and strategic vision, but some say her tenure
as CEO has failed to live up to very high expectations.
"Perhaps she was over-hyped earlier in her start at Pepsi.
She was given rock star status," said Hank Smith, chief
investment officer at Haverford Investments, which owns about
900,000 PepsiCo shares. "It's kind of like President Obama
being given the Nobel Peace Prize within months of being
president ... He hadn't done anything yet."
Still, Smith cited PepsiCo's valuation, dividend yield,
earnings quality and defensive characteristics as reasons to
continue owning the stock.
A PepsiCo spokesman declined to comment on Nooyi's tenure
as CEO.
A split-up, if it did happen, could make it easier for
Pepsi to battle Coca-Cola, better manage its two businesses for
their different structural and strategic needs, and allow each
to be more nimble in reacting to competitive threats, analysts
said.
"Pepsi's beverage business is far from dead and we believe
it can and should have a vibrant future. However, the weight of
the Frito-Lay business is severe," Credit Suisse analysts
said.
Reporting by Jessica Hall in Philadelphia and Martinne Geller
in New York
in New York, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
