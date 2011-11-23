DEALTALK-Pfizer likely to spin off animal health -sources

(For more Reuters DEALTALK stories, click [DEALTALK/])

* Decision on infant nutritionals dragging on -sources

* Animal health sale would face antitrust scrutiny -sources

* Pfizer does not expect an announcement until 2012

By Jessica Hall

Nov 23 Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) is expected to spin off its animal health business rather than trigger a tax bill through a sale, while a decision on its infant nutritionals unit is dragging on, sources familiar with the situation said.

Pfizer in July announced it was exploring options, including spin-off or sale, of the two businesses. Pfizer has said the process could take 12 to 24 months, but sources have said the timing could be on the long side. [ID:nN1E76608C]

The combined value of the businesses could reach about $25 billion to $32 billion, according to Credit Suisse analyst Catherine Arnold. In a sale, Pfizer would have to pay capital gains taxes on any increase in the value of the assets.

The company has told potential bidders for the animal health business to back away because it is unlikely a full auction will be held, sources said.

"They are telling bidders to backpedal because it's going to be a capital markets transaction -- a spin, not a sale. Animal health is just fraught with too many tax and antitrust issues," said one source, who declined to be named because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

A sale of the animal health business, which makes drugs for pets and farm animals, could face antitrust scrutiny because any interested bidder would likely have overlapping products, analysts said.

Sanofi and Merck & Co earlier this year were forced to abandon a planned animal-health joint venture due to antitrust issues.

Meanwhile, potential suitors for the infant nutrition business will have to wait longer to throw their hats into the bidding ring because Pfizer's tax review on the business is taking longer than expected, other sources said.

"Bidders were hoping for some clarity on the process in November, but that is taking longer. They keep saying this is a 2012 decision, but it's looking like later rather than sooner," said a second source, who declined to be named because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Pfizer could not be immediately reached for comment. The company previously said variables involved in the decision for the units included tax consequences, regulatory hurdles, potential buyers and market conditions. Pfizer has said it does not expect to make any announcement about the businesses until next year. [ID:nS1E78D0KD]

One consumer investment banker, who declined to be named because the process was not public, said "My gut feeling is that they spin animal health and sell infant nutrition. I think they'll get a high enough premium on the infant side to offset the tax bill there."

The consumer banker cited Mead Johnson Nutrition Co (MJN.N), maker of Enfamil baby formula, as an example of an infant nutrition business with a high stock valuation -- which would set a benchmark for Pfizer's infant nutrition business.

Mead Johnson trades at 25.8-times earnings forecasts, compared with a sector average of 16.52-times earnings forecasts, according to Reuters data.

The infant nutrition business, which Pfizer acquired through its $68 billion purchase of Wyeth in 2009, is expected to attract interest from Danone (DANO.PA), Nestle SA NESN.VX and potentially H J Heinz Co HNZ.N, sources familiar with the situation said. (Reporting by Jessica Hall; editing by Gunna Dickson)