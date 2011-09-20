CORRECTED-DEALTALK-For stranded Chinese IPOs, private equity to the rescue

(Corrects Lunar Capital partner's name to Sulger from Luger in
By Stephen Aldred and Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Sept 20 An $80 million investment in
a Chinese baby diaper producer normally wouldn't generate much
buzz.
But last week's deal for AAB China was interesting for a few
reasons, among them the involvement of Richard Ong's new $2.3
billion private equity fund. (To read more about Ong and his new
fund click on ).
The deal shows that private equity firms, like Ong's RRJ
Capital, are stepping into China where hedge funds once roamed,
pursuing deals that look more like short term financing than
long term growth bets.
According to buyout industry and banker sources, Bain
Capital, Blackstone Group LP , Kohlberg Kravis Roberts
and Permira are among the private equity firms
that are showing interest in what's commonly known as pre-IPO
financing, or providing capital to fast growing companies on the
listing track that need a chunk of money before they can float.
TPG too, appears to be keen, as one source involved with the
AAB deal said the firm was also interested in the Chinese
company. The $80 million stake, which RRJ took with another
investor, was confirmed by the source, though he would not
specify the percentage. TPG declined to comment on the deal.
Private entrepreneurs in China in capital intensive
industries often go to local lenders for cash. These lenders can
function like loan sharks, said Derek Sulger, partner at Lunar
Capital Management, a Shanghai-based private equity fund.
Sulger says the rate on that money has gone from 2.5 percent
to 5 to 6 percent a month.
"That clearly opens up an enormous opportunity -- if those
businesses are strong and deserve that capital -- to go and be
that capital provider," said Sulger.
The interest of buyout firms pre-IPO style investing
underscores a few key factors that helps explain the current
state of financial markets in Greater China.
One factor is that the IPO window in the region is all but
shut, open for only a few select names, with no clear view on
when the floodgates will lift again.
Second, it shows that lending across China is extremely
tight, with banks keeping a close grip on their purse strings,
forcing companies to look for other ways to generate cash.
The idea is for private equity firms to target either
Chinese companies gearing up for an IPO or to target companies
that were in the IPO pipeline and pulled the offering when the
markets sold off this summer.
Since August, 16 Greater China IPOs worth $23 billion were
put on ice.
Online clothing retailer Vancl, coalminer Inner Mongolia
Yitai Coal Co, precision engineer CN Innovations Holdings and
real estate investment trust Gateway Capital -- to name a few --
were on that list.
These are the types of companies that private equity firms
could offer capital to in the meantime.
Private equity firms normally plunk money down on slower
moving companies that are at least a few years away from either
listing or being ready for a sale. The current climate in
Greater China and elsewhere is changing that.
FUNDING NEEDS
This story -- fast growing Chinese companies, poised to IPO,
seeking capital -- has been told before, only last time it
involved hedge funds.
Around the time of the 2008 financial crisis, hedge funds
were heavily involved in pre-IPO financing in Greater China. At
the time, it seemed like an easy bet. Hand over $50 million or a
$100 million to a company seeking cash but motoring toward an
IPO. Watch it grow, take it public, and then cash out that loan
for a much bigger premium and a tidy profit.
When the credit crisis hit and the IPO market slammed shut,
the hedgies and their Chinese partners found themselves at odds.
Hedge funds, facing redemptions, needed to cash out of these
illiquid investments, and yet the Chinese companies needed the
money. It did not end well, with both the funds and the
companies suffering.
Having learned their lesson, hedge funds and executives are
no longer discussing pre-IPO financing as they did in the past,
but private equity managers are.
Private equity argues that their structure allows them to
stay in longer, with 10 year lock ups for their investors, as
opposed to a hedge fund who could face a redemption every month.
The pairing makes sense, as China banks are showing a
reluctance to lend to the sector.
By some estimates, Asia based private equity firms have $50
billion to $70 billion of money they've yet to spend, otherwise
known as dry powder.
"Big state-owned enterprises can wait it out. Their IPOs
were seen as opportunistic anyway. We're targeting smaller firms
that can't get bank finance, where the only solution to their
funding needs was to go to IPO," said a private equity investor,
who did not want to be named.
