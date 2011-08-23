DEALTALK-Local law offers Ralcorp shield from bidders, activists

* Investors puzzled by persistent refusal of ConAgra bid
By Mihir Dalal
BANGALORE, Aug 23 Ralcorp Holdings'
refusal to talk with long-time suitor ConAgra Foods has
puzzled some shareholders, but the food maker's incorporation in
the state of Missouri means there is little investors can do to
force a sale.
Missouri law makes it hard for even the most ardent admirer
to drive through a deal if the target doesn't want to sit down
and talk.
Ralcorp's management has rejected ConAgra's advances three
times, adopted a poison pill defence, and highlighted its knack
for creating value by proposing to spin off its Post cereals
business as a better option than being bought.
Ralcorp shares trade at $83, significantly below ConAgra's
lalest revised bid of $94 a share, or $5.2 billion.
"The stock price illustrates shareholders' disbelief that
Ralcorp is willing to get any deal done at this point," said
Scott Harrison, senior analyst at Argent Capital Management LLC,
which owns 0.5 percent of Ralcorp.
Colin Symons, Chief Investment Officer at Symons Capital
Management, which owns both ConAgra and Ralcorp stock, said:
"Anything over $90 had a decent chance of getting shareholder
approval, though management may be a different beast."
Some investors think the end-game is nearing in a merger
saga that began in March -- but only if ConAgra raises its offer
again.
A source close to the matter said ConAgra would not even
consider offering more -- unless Ralcorp showed some willingness
to talk.
There had been some interaction between the companies'
financial advisers, but little indication that Ralcorp would
discuss a deal, said the source, who asked not to be identified
due to the sensitivity of the issue.
No meetings are planned between the two teams for now, the
source added.
PRICE GAP
ConAgra, the maker of Hunt's ketchup, Chef Boyardee pasta
and Pam cooking spray, wants Ralcorp's private label business --
cheaper foods that retailers brand as their own.
Private label food sales have outpaced growth in branded
packaged foods in each of the past 4 years, and that trend is
likely to continue, predicted Consumer Edge Research analyst
Robert Dickerson.
"For a high enough price, I think Ralcorp management would
feel tremendous pressure to sell," said Symons, adding that
number "probably starts at $98, while a price around $105 would
practically force a sale."
"If they didn't sell at that price, I think most
shareholders would be going berserk," Symons said.
The source close to the matter said that the higher
valuation was "ridiculous".
While well-known activist investors including John Paulson
and Citadel have increased their holdings in Ralcorp, there
seems little immediate threat to management's position.
Two major Ralcorp shareholders, who declined to be
identified, separately ruled out any kind of face-off with
management.
Even investors who might want to take action can, at most,
force out only a fraction of the board at any given time, due to
Ralcorp's "staggered board" structure.
HOSTILE BID?
Ralcorp says ConAgra's bids undervalue the company, but
Rebecca Scheuneman, assistant portfolio manager at Forester
Capital Management, a Ralcorp stockholder, believes the company
will have to offer something more concrete than that -- or risk
ConAgra going hostile.
For Missouri-incorporated Ralcorp, any takeover has to be
approved by two-thirds of shareholders. In Delaware, where the
majority of U.S. companies are incorporated, a simple majority
is all that is required.
"The one thing that helps protect the board is the Missouri
statute that, very specifically, permits it to take into account
non-financial factors in assessing an offer," said Wallace
Brockhoff, an M&A lawyer at Lathrop & Gage LLP in Kansas City,
Missouri.
"So, Ralcorp can turn down ConAgra's offer on the basis of
the merger's effect on employees, the community, customers,
suppliers, (or) the 'confidence and integrity' of the person
making the proposal ... whatever that means," Brockhoff said.
Possible lawsuits against Ralcorp management for failing to
maximize shareholder value also have little chance of success,
said Jane Goldstein, an attorney at Ropes & Gray.
"It would be very difficult for anyone to win a lawsuit
based on what someone (Ralcorp management) didn't do,"
especially as Ralcorp has proposed an alternative strategy.
"The same Missouri state laws that make a hostile takeover
tough, would work in Ralcorp's favor in defending (against) such
lawsuits," she said.
(Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore, Editing by Ian
Geoghegan)