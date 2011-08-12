TIMELINE-ConAgra chases reluctant Ralcorp

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
March 22 - ConAgra Foods makes $82 a share cash-and-stock bid for Ralcorp Holdings .
May 1 - Ralcorp board says it rejects an unsolicited offer it had received from a third party in March.
May 4 - ConAgra sweetens offer for Ralcorp to $86 a share in cash, worth a total of $4.9 billion.
- Ralcorp rejects the sweetened offer; adopts a shareholder rights plan to thwart hostile takeovers.
May 6 - ConAgra hires a proxy solicitor, indicating it is gearing up to attempt a hostile takeover.
June 23 - ConAgra says still wants Ralcorp, but can do without.
July 14 - Ralcorp says plans to hive off its Post Foods cereals unit to create two pure-play companies.
- ConAgra says proposed acquisition continues to be in best interests of Ralcorp shareholders.
Aug. 9 - Ralcorp announces plans to buy Sara Lee's North American private label refrigerated dough business for about $545 million, a deal that could move it further away from a possible takeover by ConAgra
Aug. 12 - Ralcorp said its board unanimously rejected a revised proposal from ConAgra that offered to pay $94 a share.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.