TIMELINE-ConAgra chasing reluctant Ralcorp

March 22 - ConAgra Foods makes $82 a share cash-and-stock bid for Ralcorp Holdings .
May 1 - Ralcorp board rejects an unsolicited offer it had received from a third party in March.
May 4 - ConAgra sweetens offer for Ralcorp to $86 a share in cash, worth a total $4.9 billion.
- Ralcorp rejects the sweetened offer; adopts a shareholder rights plan to thwart hostile takeovers.
May 6 - ConAgra hires a proxy solicitor, indicating it is gearing up to attempt a hostile takeover.
June 23 - ConAgra says still wants Ralcorp, but can do without.
July 14 - Ralcorp says plans to hive off its Post Foods cereals unit to create two pure-play companies.
- ConAgra says proposed acquisition continues to be in best interests of Ralcorp shareholders.
