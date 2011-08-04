TIMELINE-ConAgra chasing reluctant Ralcorp

Aug 4 For a related DEALTALK,

March 22 - ConAgra Foods makes $82 a share cash-and-stock bid for Ralcorp Holdings .

May 1 - Ralcorp board rejects an unsolicited offer it had received from a third party in March.

May 4 - ConAgra sweetens offer for Ralcorp to $86 a share in cash, worth a total $4.9 billion.

- Ralcorp rejects the sweetened offer; adopts a shareholder rights plan to thwart hostile takeovers.

May 6 - ConAgra hires a proxy solicitor, indicating it is gearing up to attempt a hostile takeover.

June 23 - ConAgra says still wants Ralcorp, but can do without.

July 14 - Ralcorp says plans to hive off its Post Foods cereals unit to create two pure-play companies.

- ConAgra says proposed acquisition continues to be in best interests of Ralcorp shareholders.

