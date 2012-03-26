RPT-DEALTALK-Environment ripe for U.S. TV station deals

* TV station market expected to consolidate in next 12-24
months-sources
* Retransmission fees, robust ad market, scale economies
driving deals
* Providence Equity's Newport Television latest group to hit
market
By Lisa Richwine and Peter Lauria
March 23 A confluence of factors ranging
from a robust advertising market to the growing importance of
retransmission fees and more funding for deals, is setting the
stage for a new wave of television station mergers over the next
12-24 months.
Newport Television, a group of 56 stations owned by buyout
shop Providence Equity Partners, is the latest company to hit
the auction block. Citing sources familiar with the matter,
Reuters reported exclusively on Friday that Providence had
retained Moelis & Company to "explore strategic alternatives,"
including a possible sale of the company.
One of these sources described the process as in its "real
early stages" and said it was premature to talk about bidders or
valuation.
A deal for Newport Television, if completed, would mark the
latest in a new wave of merger activity among local TV station
owners.
Just last fall, Sinclair Broadcast Group bought 15
stations from Freedom Communications and Four Points Media for a
combined $585 million. Around the same time, E.W. Scripps
bought nine stations from McGraw-Hill for $212
million.
Those deals raised optimism among both potential buyers and
sellers for a break in the consolidation drought that started in
2008 during the economic downturn, leaving banks tight-fisted
and the advertising-dependent television business uncertain.
Now, more funding is available from banks to finance deals
as the economy and the outlook for TV stations improves, said
Mark Fratrik, chief economist at research firm BIA/Kelsey.
"I think it will be an uptick from previous years. I'm sure
there are established TV groups that are looking for
possibilities," he said.
A return to healthy ad revenues, boosted this year by the
Olympics and the U.S. presidential election, puts the larger
companies in a better position to make moves, added Jimmy
Schaeffler of The Carmel Group.
"Car and political ads are coming back. It's going to be a
good year for both," said Schaeffler, who listed Hearst
Television as another potential station acquirer along with
Sinclair.
MagnaGlobal forecasts local TV advertising growth of roughly
3.7 percent this year. A representative for Hearst declined
comment. Calls to Sinclair Chief Financial Officer David Amy
were not returned.
Lin TV Corp is one of the larger companies
forecasting a pickup of deals ahead. "I really believe that 2012
will be a year of some significant M&A in the industry," Lin
Chief Executive Vince Sadusky told analysts on a conference call
this month, citing improving debt markets as one reason.
Sadusky also said scale was becoming more important for
players wanting to be in the business for the long term.
Size is key when negotiating with cable operators who pay
broadcasters to transmit their signals, a significant revenue
stream in addition to advertising. It's simple math: more
stations equals more leverage to negotiate higher fees.
"Our view is that more television broadcast consolidation is
necessary for station owners to have more clout and negotiating
leverage when they sit down with their network partners and/or
(cable distributors)," wrote Gabelli & Co Inc analyst Barry
Lucas in a summary report of the investment firm's
"Entertainment & Broadcasting Conference" held on March 15 in
New York.
EXPLORING OPTIONS
In addition to Providence's Newport Television, Nexstar
Broadcasting Group is also looking at options. Last
July, the company said it was exploring strategic alternatives
including a possible sale. And just last week, Young
Broadcasting, owner of 10 stations, said CEO Tony Cassara was
exiting to pursue other interests including "ownership of other
broadcast stations."
Nexstar and Lin were both on the buy side of consolidation
last year. But Gabelli's Lucas thinks that both could be
opportunistic sellers this year.
Lin TV, which owns 34 stations in 15 mid-sized markets
across the country, has been owned by private equity firm Hicks,
Muse, Tate & Furst since 1998. In May 2007, the buyout shop
hired a financial adviser to explore a possible sale.
Though no deal materialized, the firm's 14-year ownership of
Lin - which is twice the typical exit horizon for private equity
firms - led Lucas to surmise that it "would still like to
monetize its holdings."
Not unlike Newport Television and Lin TV, many television
station groups not part of a larger parent company, such as Belo
Corp or Gannett Co Inc, are owned by private
equity firms that have reached their exit horizon. Further,
these private equity-owned station groups are generally small in
size and need to be part of a bigger network of stations to take
advantage of economies of scale.
For instance, Four Points, one of the companies Sinclair
bought last year, was owned by Cerberus Capital Management and
only consisted of seven stations.
The biggest efficiencies come from owning two stations in
one market, because they are cheaper to operate since one
infrastructure and back office team can serve two stations,
allowing the owner to keep more of the revenue.
The Federal Communications Commission is considering
loosening its rules which currently allow companies to own up to
two stations in a single market, depending on the size of the
market and other factors.
The limits are meant to keep one owner from exerting too
much influence in a market but investors argue that television
faces increasing competition from the Internet as a source of
news and entertainment.