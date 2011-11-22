DEALTALK-Long odds for former TXU as gas prices drop

* Low natural gas prices weigh on earnings power
* 2014 key for company
* Debt is trading at distressed levels
By Michael Erman
NEW YORK, Nov 22 The Texas power company taken
over in the largest ever leveraged buyout needs what many
consider long-shots, higher natural gas and power prices, to
help keep the lights on.
Formerly known as TXU Corp when it was taken over in 2007
by private equity, Energy Future Holdings is now struggling
under a heavy debt load, and faces strong headwinds in the form
of low power prices and higher costs related to environmental
regulations.
Despite refinancing nearly $18 billion of debt earlier this
year, EFH could face its day of reckoning as soon as 2014 if it
is not able to make key changes to its current debt structure.
"It's kind of like Greece -- by any cold, sober analysis,
the math doesn't work," said one power investment banker who
spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Despite the huge refinancing, "they haven't fundamentally
changed the answer," the banker said.
TXU was taken over by a consortium of private equity firms
including KKR and Co (KKR.N) and Texas Pacific Group [TPG.UL],
in 2007, but gas prices have fallen sharply since that deal.
And that's bad for power companies in Texas where power prices
generally track natural gas prices.
EFH declined to comment for this story. It said earlier
this year that the extension of the debt it completed in April
"provides the company with more time to create additional
enterprise value and give power markets the opportunity to
recover."
Still, the company is already facing skepticism from
investors and ratings agencies.
Standard & Poor's said in October that the company faces
high refinancing risk from 2014 through 2017 when around $25
billion of debt comes due, and has given the company a junk
bond rating of CCC that indicates a high chance of default.
The company's debt is trading at distressed levels. Its
$3.8 billion term loan due 2014 is trading at around 73 cents
on the dollar, while the $15.4 billion loan due 2017 is trading
around 67 cents on the dollar, according LSTA/Thomson Reuters
LPC MTM Pricing.
Credit default swaps show that financial markets are
pricing a 91 percent chance of default for Energy Future
Holdings in the next five years.
"The end of 2013 and the beginning of 2014 is going to be
critical for them," said Fitch Ratings analyst Shalini Mahajan.
"From a liquidity perspective, they break even in 2012, but by
2013 they start becoming free cash flow negative ... What the
power markets do is very important to them."
The company's current debt load is $40.7 billion, down just
$100 million from the debt load it carried at the end of 2007,
according to Fitch. And the company's leverage has increased to
9.3 times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization for the 12 months that ended June 30, up from 8.4
times EBITDA at the end of 2007.
While Energy Future Holdings in April was able to push out
the repayment on a large chunk of its debt, the company still
has to address a more than $3.8 billion due in 2014. The amount
may be smaller, but the credit markets have become much pickier
in the past few months because of concerns about the global
economy, making its success uncertain.
GAS PRICE WORRIES
The TXU takeover was built on hopes that natural gas prices
would stay high. But they have instead fallen sharply since the
deal was announced, with benchmark U.S. prices dropping around
60 percent to around $3 per million British thermal units from
around $7.50 per mmBtu in February 2007.
Investors currently do not expect natural gas prices to top
$6 until late 2018, based on forward natural gas contracts.
"There's no equity value in the business. They've kicked
the can down the road as much as they possibly can unless
there's a major commodity price change," said another
investment banker, who guessed that the company needs gas
prices between $6 and $8 to start to dig itself out from under
its debt load.
Some investors following EFH hope that supply shortages in
Texas' power markets will translate into high enough power
prices to make the company viable.
A protracted heat wave in Texas over the summer pushed
power demand and real-time prices to record levels, with
wholesale prices rising to $200 to $500 per megawatt-hour on 11
days.
Higher prices and a shrinking power reserve margin,
worsened by looming federal emission restrictions, have
improved the outlook for power prices next summer.
But this has done little to improve forward prices beyond
that, especially as state regulators are currently looking at
market rule changes to improve price signals during scarce
supply periods to boost wholesale prices and attract investment
in new generation.
New emissions rules proposed by the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency that may go into place in January could also
be a drag on EFH, which has already taken hundreds of millions
of dollars in charges related to the rules.
CHANCE TO THREAD THE NEEDLE
Nevertheless, there are some options as the company
approaches 2014.
One investment banker suggested that the company could look
at selling its 80 percent stake in its regulated transmission
and distribution unit Oncor to help pay down debt.
And CreditSights analyst Andy DeVries said the company
could work on exchanging the debt due 2014, which is held by
the company's competitive electric holdings unit, for debt in
the unit that holds Oncor. That unit is protected in the event
of a default at one of EFH's other units.
In this scenario, KKR, TPG and its other private equity
partners could even end up making some cash back from their
investment if everything goes well.
But EFH would need to thread the needle for the plan to
work, DeVries said.
"The Fed needs to keep rates low, gas prices need to not
decline again, and they need the (debt) exchanges to go off
without a hitch. They need a lot of things to go right,"
DeVries said.
(Additional reporting by Caroline Humer, Lisa Lee and Melissa
Mott in New York and Tom Hals in Delaware, Editing by Ed Tobin
and Tim Dobbyn)