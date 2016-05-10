Dean Foods first-quarter profit beats Wall St expectations

BRIEF-UK's CMA considers Dover Corp undertakings "reasonable"
May 10 Dean Foods Co, the largest U.S. dairy processor, reported a better-than-expected profit for the first quarter, compared to a year-ago loss, as raw milk costs fell.
The Dallas-based company posted first-quarter earnings of $39 million, or 43 cents a share, compared with a loss of $74 million, or 78 cents a share, for the same period a year ago.
"Solid execution across all functions led to continued improvement in our financial and operational performance from Q4 to Q1," Chief Executive Officer Gregg Tanner said in a statement.
The company, which owns dairy brands Land O Lakes, Meadow Gold and others, said a key measure of raw milk costs fell 14 percent from the year-ago quarter.
First-quarter sales fell to $1.88 billion from $2.5 billion while volumes of all its products, featuring milk, cream and related products, fell 3.2 percent from a year earlier to 641 million gallons.
In the second quarter, Dean expects volume declines in the low single digits, a slight decrease in raw milk costs, and adjusted earnings of between 32 cents and 40 cents a share.
Adjusting for one-time items, Dean Foods had a first-quarter profit of 45 cents a share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 38 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
A day prior to announcing first-quarter results, Dean Foods acquired Friendly's Ice Cream in a $155 million purchase expected to add approximately 6 cents to earnings per share in 2016.
Shares of Dean Foods fell 1.3 percent to $17.98 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Melissa Fares; Editing by Anna Driver and Bill Rigby)
NEW DELHI, Jan 18 India will consider Apple's request for incentives to invest in the country with an "open mind", Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters on Wednesday.
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment