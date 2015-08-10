UPDATE 1-Dean Foods sales miss estimates hurt by higher prices

(Adds details)

Aug 10 Dean Foods Co, the largest U.S. milk processor, reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly sales, hurt by lower volumes as the company kept prices high despite a drop in raw milk costs.

The maker of Meadow Gold and Dean's Milk has held on to its high retail prices despite raw milk prices falling in the United States due to a decline in demand from China and Russia's ban on U.S. milk and dairy imports.

U.S. raw milk prices fell 33 percent in the three months ended June, the company said.

Net profit was $26.5 million, or 28 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a net loss of $645,000, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 33 cents per share, topping analysts' estimates by 7 cents.

Net sales fell 15.8 percent to $2.01 billion, the second drop in five quarters, missing the $2.06 billion analysts had expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Dean Foods also forecast third-quarter adjusted earnings of 17 cents-27 cents per share, largely above analysts' average estimate of 21 cents.

Up to Friday's close, the 90-year-old company's shares had risen 13.5 percent in the past 12 months.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sriraj Kalluvila)