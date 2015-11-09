Dean Foods reports quarterly profit, helped by higher prices

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 9 Dean Foods Co, the largest U.S. milk processor, reported a third-quarter profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by higher prices.
Dean Foods reported net income of $20.2 million, or 22 cents per share, attributable to the company for the three months ended Sept. 30. The company had a net loss of $16 million, or 17 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.
Net sales fell 14.3 percent to $2.03 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.