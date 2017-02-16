METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 Dean Foods Co, the largest U.S. dairy processor, reported its eighth straight quarter without revenue growth as milk volume sales dropped slightly.
The company's net sales were $2.02 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, flat compared with a year earlier.
Net income rose to $32.83 million, or 36 cents per share, from $18.48 million, or 20 cents per share.
The company's shares fell 4.6 percent to $19.50 in premarket trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results