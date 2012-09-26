版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 27日 星期四 01:52 BJT

BRIEF-Dean Foods says weighing sale of Morningstar

Sept 26 Dean Foods Co : * Says recently decided to explore a transaction that may result in the sale of

the morningstar business. * Says has not yet identified a buyer for morningstar * Says will only sell morningstar if it can do so in a deal that maximizes

shareholder value and ensures the future success of the business

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐