CORRECTED-BRIEF-RESEARCH ALERT-Bernstein raises Dean Foods price target

(Fixes target price in headline, brief)

June 8 June 8 Dean Foods Co : * Bernstein raises Dean Foods price target to $20 from $18; rating outperform For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899