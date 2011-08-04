UPDATE 2-Dean Foods sees weak Q3 as milk sales slow

* Q2 adj eps $0.18 vs est $0.17

* Q2 sales $3.30 bln vs est $3.15 bln

* Backs FY adj EPS outlook $0.67-$0.75

* Sees adj Q3 shr $0.12-$0.17 vs est $0.18

* Shares down 9 pct (Adds Q3 outlook, shares)

BANGALORE, Aug 4 Top U.S. dairy company Dean Foods Co forecast a third-quarter profit below analysts' estimates, as milk volumes remain weak, sending its shares down 9 percent.

Dean Foods, which reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on cost cuts, expects a third-quarter adjusted profit of 12-17 cents a share.

Analysts were expecting 18 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fluid milk volumes at its core Fresh Dairy Direct-Morningstar unit fell 1.1 in the second quarter, which was also affected by soft sales of ice cream, cottage cheese and sour cream. Total volumes at the segment fell 4.3 percent.

In May, the company said it was stepping up its efforts to cut expenses to offest rising commodity costs and weak demand at its core fresh dairy products business.

"We continued to execute our plan to drive costs out of the business, and progress in this area has been solid," Chief Executive Gregg Engles said in a statement.

In the latest quarter, general and administrative expenses fell 4 percent to $153.6 million.

Dean Foods reported a second-quarter loss of $50.5 million, or 28 cents a share, compared with a profit of $44.8 million, or 25 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 18 cents a share, beating analysts' average estimate of 17 cents a share.

Sales rose 1 percent to $3.30 billion. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)