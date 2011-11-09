CORRECTED - UPDATE 1-Dean Foods posts loss on dairy business charge

(Corrects per-share loss figure)

Nov 9 Dean Foods Co ( DF.N ) posted a $1.6 billion loss as it took a large charge to reflect a lower value for its fresh dairy business.

The company took a $1.9 billion charge to write down goodwill in the dairy business, which it had built up through acquisitions over the years. Falling demand and prices over several years have hurt the value of that business.

Excluding the charge, the top U.S. dairy company's earnings beat analysts' estimates.

KEY POINTS

Q3 2011 Estimate* Q3 2010

Revenue $3.41 bln $3.32 bln $3.05 bln

Net loss $1.55 bln N/A profit $0.02 bln

EPS loss $8.39 N/A profit $0.13

-- Excluding one-time items, earnings were $0.18 per share, vs Wall St $0.15 view.

-- Sees Q4 EPS $0.20-$0.25 ex-items. Wall Street view $0.24.

MARKET REACTION / COMMENTARY

- Shares rise 3.5 pct.

BACKGROUND/LINKS

- The seller of Horizon Organic milk and Land O'Lakes creamers has been working to cut expenses as it aims to offset weak demand at its core fresh dairy products business and rising costs for things like butterfat and energy.

Note: * Average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Brad Dorfman in Chicago and Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)