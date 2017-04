May 9 Top U.S. dairy company Dean Foods Co reported a sharp jump in its first-quarter profit because of proceeds from the January sale of its Morningstar business.

Net profit rose to $492.6 million, or $2.63 cents per share, for the quarter ended March 31, from $37.9 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Dean Foods earned 29 cents per share.

Revenue remained flat at $2.89 billion.