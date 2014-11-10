Dean Foods reports quarterly loss on higher milk prices

BRIEF-Michael Kors names Thomas J. Edwards, Jr. as Chief Financial Officer
* Michael Kors names Thomas J. Edwards, Jr. as Chief Financial Officer
Nov 10 Dean Foods Co, the largest U.S. milk processor, reported its fourth straight quarterly loss, hurt by higher milk prices.
Net sales rose 8 percent to $2.37 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.
Net loss attributable to the company was $16 million, or 17 cents per share, compared with a profit of $415.1 million, or $4.35 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
April 17 IRobot, the maker of the popular Roomba robotic vacuum, brought a string of lawsuits on Monday accusing rivals including The Hoover Co and Black & Decker Corp of using its patented technology without permission.
* PNFP reports diluted earnings per share of $0.82 for Q1 2017