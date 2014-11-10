版本:
Dean Foods reports quarterly loss on higher milk prices

Nov 10 Dean Foods Co, the largest U.S. milk processor, reported its fourth straight quarterly loss, hurt by higher milk prices.

Net sales rose 8 percent to $2.37 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Net loss attributable to the company was $16 million, or 17 cents per share, compared with a profit of $415.1 million, or $4.35 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
