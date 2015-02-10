UPDATE 1-Dean Foods sales miss estimates on high raw milk prices

(Adds details, background, shares)

Feb 10 Dean Foods Co, the largest U.S. milk processor, reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales and profit as raw milk prices remained stubbornly high.

Shares of the maker of Meadow Gold and Dean's Milk were down 4.8 percent at $17.19 before the bell on Tuesday.

U.S. raw milk prices rose 18 percent in the quarter ended Dec. 31, the company said.

Prices have been rising since 2008, when China started sourcing foreign-made milk powder and infant formula after several children fell ill due to local milk products contaminated with melamine.

Years of drought in parts of the United States including in its largest cattle-producing state, Texas, have also shrunk cattle herds to the lowest level in more than six decades.

The company forecast current-quarter adjusted earnings of 12-22 cents per share, largely below the average analyst estimate of 22 cents per share, as it expects volumes to decline in "low-to-mid-single" digits.

Net sales rose 4.3 percent to $2.40 billion in the fourth quarter, but missed analysts' average estimate of $2.43 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to the company was $5.3 million, or 6 cents per share, compared with a loss of $37.7 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

The year-earlier results included a $63.4 million cost for the early retirement of debt and a $9.2 million expense due to plant closures.

Excluding items, the company earned 8 cents per share in the latest quarter, below the average analyst estimate of 11 cents per share.

Shares of the Dallas-based company closed at $18.06 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.