Dean Foods quarterly profit rises

BRIEF-Where Food Comes From Q4 rev rose 9 pct to $3 mln
* Q4 revenue rose 9 percent to $3.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 Top U.S. dairy company Dean Foods Co posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by cost cuts and strong growth across all its segments.
First-quarter net income rose to $37.9 million, or 20 cents per share, from $25.3 million, or 14 cents per share, last year.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 31 cents per share.
Revenue rose about 5 percent to $3.21 billion.
* Q4 revenue rose 9 percent to $3.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AAON reports record revenue and earnings for 2016 despite a slump in fourth quarter results
* Integra LifeSciences reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and updates 2017 full-year guidance