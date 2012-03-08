Asia enters the fourth stage of a bubble

LONDON, March 8 (IFR) - It might be time to revisit
the Kindleberger-Minsky framework of the anatomy of a bubble in
assessing Asia. There are five stages of this anatomy: stage one
involves a displacement such as a war, the introduction of new
technology or financial deregulation.
Then comes a boom, such as we have seen with Asia's tiger
economies, particularly since the region's late 1990s financial
crisis. While stage two involves real organic growth, stage
three involves leveraged growth based on underlying euphoria.
And next the stage is the one we seem to be at in Asia based
on the debt issuance we have seen in the region over the past 15
months or so. That involves industry insiders selling, prior to
speculators rushing to the exits.
What could have been more like an insider's rush to the
exits ahead of speculators than last year's China property
issuance frenzy? Yes, we are led to believe that the funds would
be devoted to landbank acquisition and for capex needs. But the
reality is that those funds were in most cases acquired in order
to provide a liquidity cushion to see PRC realtors through the
down-wave which is now punching through the China property
market like there's no tomorrow.
In other words the insiders knew only too well the state of
their industry and decided to leverage up ahead of the downturn.
What if that downturn is vicious and prolonged? Well, they
can always take the restructuring route and cane investors with
equally vicious haircuts. And for all we know cash leakage on a
vast scale is happening across the China property industry in
the face of falling prices and rapidly diminishing contract
sales.
Latest fad
And what about Asia's latest issuance fad -- issuance from
the resources sector? Berau Coal brought a USD500m Global a few
days ago (achieving a sensational near 20 times cover in the
process) and deals are waiting in the wings from the
Philippines' Carmen Copper and China's Yanzhou Coal Mining. Both
of the proposed deals have some eyebrow raising features.
Carmen is rumoured to be eyeing 6.5%-7% guidance, or a good
50bp below where the private banks see optical attractiveness on
a five-year and Yanzhou is circling a USD1bn trade, which if
completed would be the biggest mining deal yet out of Asia
ex-Australia.
To return to bubble anatomy, it was widely assumed that
commodities trader Glencore called a top to the resource market
with its USD10bn IPO last May. That also looked like the
ultimate piece of insider selling.
And there is credence to that view if the fall in Glencore's
stock from its GBP5.40 IPO price to its current level of GBP3.99
is anything to go by, with the stock failing to climb above the
initial offering price and having declined since the start of
this year, despite decent diluted earnings growth at the company
in 2011 of 220%.
Could Carmen and Yanzhou be playing the same game as
Glencore? It looks like it.
Let's remind ourselves of the final stage of Messrs
Kindleberger and Minsky's anatomy of a bubble. That involves
revulsion, where prices overshoot fundamental demand and scams
and fraud are uncovered.
This is not to suggest anything of the sort with the above
companies. Rather, it's to suggest that they are cashing in
while investors and speculators still think the sectors -- in
which these issuers are the ultimate insiders -- are sexy.