HOW TO PLAY IT - A debt ceiling sequel?

NEW YORK May 23 Another showdown between
Republicans in Congress and President Barack Obama over debt
could be in the making, and some investors are already taking
steps to prepare for it.
While most of the market was focused on Europe's debt crisis
and Facebook's stock debut last week, Republican House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner said he would back another
increase in the federal government's debt ceiling only if it
were offset by a larger package of spending cuts.
Chris Van Hollen, the top Democrat on the House Budget
Committee, quickly denounced the proposal.
While some element of election-year political theater may be
at play, some money managers are preparing for a repeat of last
summer's debt debate, which sent the Standard & Poor's 500 Index
plummeting about 17 percent through Aug. 22 from its monthly
high on July 7.
"We're certainly thinking about it now, and if the market
isn't thinking about it yet, it certainly will be soon," said
Ann Miletti, a senior portfolio manager for Wells Fargo
Advantage Funds who manages approximately $3.2 billion in
assets.
The debate this year comes with an additional wrinkle. As
part of the compromise last year to raise the debt ceiling,
Congress passed a bill that would cut government spending and
let Bush-era tax cuts expire at the end of 2012, which would
revert taxes on dividends back to ordinary income levels and
capital gains back to 20 percent.
While the plan would reduce the federal budget deficit by
$607 billion, it also would force the economy into a recession
in the first half of 2013, according to the non-partisan
Congressional Budget Office. The result would be a jump in
unemployment and lower tax revenues, the CBO said.
PREPPING BOND PORTFOLIOS
Some money managers are positioning their portfolios for a
volatile end to the year.
Wilmer Stith, portfolio manager of the $300 million
Wilmington Broad Market Bond fund, is following the
same strategy that he turned to in the run-up to the debt
ceiling standoff last summer.
"Unfortunately, the confidence that businesses need the most
is hamstrung by politics, and as a result we're becoming more
defensive than we would be otherwise," he said.
Stith has been reducing his positions in lower-rated, more
volatile corporate bonds in expectation that negotiations in
Washington will again go down to the deadline.
He's buying investment-grade corporate bonds issued by
companies like Microsoft, Google and
ConocoPhillips that are highly liquid and have average
maturities of about five years. These securities are more
attractive than comparable U.S. Treasury bonds, he said, which
have recently offered historically low yields.
"You are taking some corporate risk, but I think that these
offer investors a better relative value," he said.
Mike McGervey, president of McGervey Wealth Management in
North Canton, Ohio, said he has been reducing his holdings of
growth stocks and adding mortgage notes with an average of five
years to maturity. Despite his concern about the government
debate, he's shunning short-term bonds and instead focusing on
highly rated intermediate municipal and corporate bonds, finding
support for his position in the policy stance of the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
"The (Fed) has been very open in saying that it will be
accommodative in terms of monetary policy, which to me is a
green light that it's okay to go further out on the yield
curve," he said.
McGervey is largely staying away from longer-term government
bonds, citing the current, very low yields. "I think the 10-year
Treasury is nearly as low as it can go. If it went any lower the
global economy as a whole would not be in good shape and we'd
have even bigger problems," he said.
Investors who prefer exchange-traded funds have a few
options to follow the same strategy. The $149 million PIMCO
Intermediate Muni Bond Strategy, for example, focuses
mostly on education and state and local general obligation
bonds. It costs 35 cents per $100 invested and yields 2.2
percent.
Investors in taxable accounts, meanwhile, could consider the
$2.2 billion Vanguard Intermediate Term Corporate Bond Index
. All of its portfolio is rated BBB or higher, according
to Morningstar, with 56 percent of its holdings rated A or
above. Top holdings include issues from JPMorgan Chase,
AT&T and Pfizer. The fund charges 14 cents per
$100 invested and yields 3.6 percent.
PLANNING FOR STOCK VOLATILITY
Equity investors are also planning for a volatile end to the
year.
Alan Gayle, senior investment strategist at RidgeWorth
Investments, is pessimistic that Washington will reach a
compromise before the so-called "fiscal cliff" of spending cuts
and higher taxes takes effect at the beginning of January.
"Given Congress and the president's track record, it seems
like they are only able to take action when they are up to the
11th hour," he said.
Gayle is focusing on companies that are able to increase
revenues in a slowly growing economy, increasing his position in
the technology and health-care sectors.
"The prospects for healthcare have improved, particularly if
we see more of these risk on/risk off days, because there are
attractive valuations," he said. Gayle is shying away from
traditional defensive plays like telecom, utilities and consumer
staples because, he said, their valuations offer "little upside
potential."
Pharmaceutical stocks, in particular, have lagged the broad
S&P 500 index since the sweeping U.S. healthcare reform passed
in 2010. More than $70 billion of revenue from branded drugs
will be lost as a result of patents expiring through the end of
2015, according to ratings agency Fitch. Gayle, however, said
the sector's high dividends and growth potential makes its
attractive.
The $800 million Vanguard Health Care ETF is one
popular option for investors, according to Morningstar. The
fund, which charges 19 cents per $100 invested, has about 25
percent of its assets invested in Johnson & Johnson,
Pfizer Inc and Merck & Co, according to
Morningstar. It yields 1.6 percent and is up just 0.1 percent
since the start of the year.
Miletti, of Wells Fargo, said that no matter what the
outcome in Washington, "2013 won't be a great growth year."
In the $1.2 billion Wells Fargo Advantage Common Stock fund
, Miletti is turning to small- and mid-cap companies
that she believes trade at significant discounts to their
private market valuations, giving them both high cash flows and
making them attractive as potential takeover targets.
Her top three holdings are Grand Canyon Education,
CapitalSource Inc and Wabash National, according
to Morningstar.