IPOVIEW-Companies push back IPOs over U.S. debt limit uncertainty

Oct 10 Companies are delaying IPOs and follow-on
offerings because of fears that the U.S. government will be
unable to avoid a debt default, according to capital markets
lawyers and bankers.
Bankers say they are advising some companies to hold off on
launching deals for a few days until there is more market
certainty.
Even high-profile IPOs like Twitter, which was expected to
be launched in the next several weeks, could be affected if the
deadlock continues, according to a source familiar with the
process.
Twitter could not be immediately reached for comment.
The concern marks a sharp change from last week when many
treated the government shutdown and debt-ceiling impasse as
non-issues.
But this week the CBOE Volatility index VIX spiked to
20, a signal of investor anxiety.
"Last week people were still going full steam, but this week
there is a little bit more nervousness around the debt ceiling,
and that at some point things are going to go too far and it is
going to be a problem," said Michael Kaplan, co-head of Davis
Polk & Wardwell LLP's global capital markets group.
While oil and natural gas firm Antero Resources increased
the size of its IPO and priced above the indicated range this
week, bankers say other deals, which are more challenging or by
companies that don't have immediate cash needs, have been pushed
back.
Bankers declined to identify these companies for concern of
endangering their capital-raising prospects down the road.
To be sure, Republicans and Democrats may come to a
compromise before the Oct. 17 deadline on raising the federal
government debt ceiling. Republicans in the House of
Representatives on Thursday unveiled a plan that would raise the
debt ceiling and postpone hitting that limit by about six weeks
so both sides can negotiate government spending and other
issues.
Some bankers also noted worries that the Securities and
Exchange Commission may soon run out of funding and will not be
able to declare companies' registration statements effective,
thus making it impossible for these companies to sell shares to
the public.
Companies that are considering postponing their IPOs are
weighing such delays against having to wait for third-quarter
earnings numbers because any second-quarter financials they
disclosed in regulatory filings expire within 135 days and they
would have to prepare new financials if a deal is pushed back.
"If you are going to delay your offering because of market
volatility, or because of the government shutdown or potential
debt ceiling breach, you have to start thinking about the
availability of third-quarter numbers," said Michael Zeidel,
partner in corporate finance at Skadden, Arps, Slate Meagher &
Flom LLP.
Besides the capital markets, volatility is also affecting
mergers and acquisitions. Some lawyers say deals are being
negotiated with so-called material adverse change clauses that
are designed to deal with circumstances unforeseen by buyers and
sellers.
"It is being discussed in probably every deal that's out
there right now," said Oliver Brahmst, head of White & Case's
Mergers and Acquisitions Practice Group for the Americas.