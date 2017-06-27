Marcato threatens to replace Deckers' board in case of no sale

June 27 Activist investor Marcato Capital
Management said on Tuesday it will seek to replace Deckers
Outdoor Corp's board if the footwear maker's review of
strategic alternatives did not result in a sale of the company.
Marcato, which said it owns a 6 percent stake in Deckers'
shares, will nominate a slate of director candidates to replace
the company's entire board, the hedge fund warned in a letter.
Deckers, the maker of UGG boots and apparel, said in April
it was exploring a sale as part of a review of strategic
options.
Investment management firm Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC
in March pushed Deckers for a sale, saying its stock had
underperformed due to management's "consistently poor capital
allocation decisions."
Deckers' shares were up 1.4 percent at $67.90 on Tuesday in
afternoon trading.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Edited by
Martina D'Couto)