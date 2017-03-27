Activist investor Red Mountain pushes Deckers' board to explore sale

March 27 Investment management firm Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC is pushing apparel and accessories maker Deckers Outdoor Corp's board to explore a sale of the company.

The firm, in a letter to Deckers' board on Monday, said the value of a sale to a strategic or financial buyer is substantially higher than the operating plan announced by the company's management on Feb 2.

Red Mountain owns about 3.3 percent of Deckers' outstanding shares. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)