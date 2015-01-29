Deckers profit, sales miss estimates as demand slows

Jan 29 Outdoor footwear and apparel manufacturer and retailer Deckers Outdoor Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit and sales as demand for its UGG branded sheepskin shoes slowed in the United States.

The company's shares fell 14.3 percent in after-market trading on Thursday.

Deckers said net income rose to $156.7 million, or $4.50 per share, in the third quarter ended Dec. 31, from $140.9 million, or $4.04 per share, a year earlier.

Comprehensive net income, which includes losses on foreign currency hedging, rose to $149.4 million from $139 million.

Revenue rose 6.6 percent to $784.6 million, while comparable sales rose 7.6 percent.

Analysts on average expected a profit of $4.52 per share and revenue of $813.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)