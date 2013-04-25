版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 26日 星期五 04:23 BJT

BRIEF-Deckers Outdoor shares down 3.2 pct after the bell following results

NEW YORK, April 25 Deckers Outdoor Corp : * Shares were down 3.2 percent after the bell following results.

