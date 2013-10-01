REFILE-RESEARCH ALERT-Deckers Outdoor Corp :Barclays raises price target to $70

Oct 1 Oct 1 Deckers Outdoor Corp:
* Deckers outdoor corp : barclays raises price target
to $70 from $65; rating overweight
* J c penney company inc : barclays cuts price target
to $10 from $20; rating equal weight
* Lululemon athletica inc : barclays raises price
target to $85 from $80; rating overweight
* Michael kors holdings ltd : barclays raises price
target to $80 from $74; rating overweight
