UPDATE 1-China's Deer denies blog allegations

* Co says "fully aware" of attacks on its stock
* Says bloggers made "questionable offers" to cease attacks
Sept 16 - Deer Consumer Products Inc , a
Nasdaq-listed, Chinese maker of branded household goods, denied
allegations in blog posts by Alfred Little and GeoInvesting that
it committed a "multi-million dollar land fraud".
Deer's statement on Friday came after a post by GeoInvesting
on the Seeking Alpha investment website that backed Alfred
Little's findings that were published in a post earlier this
month.
Deer said it was "fully aware of the latest desperate
illegal short seller attacks on its stock," including repeated
publication of misstatements by Alfred Little and GeoInvesting.
"In connection with these publications, the entities behind
them have approached Deer with questionable offers to cease
their 'attacks'," the company said in its statement.
The New York Supreme Court has given Deer permission to
serve subpoenas in a lawsuit alleging a scheme to manipulate and
depress Deer's stock by short-sellers.
Deer shares were marked up more than 3 percent in pre-market
trading, to $4.75, on Nasdaq on Friday.
(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore, Editing by Ian
Geoghegan)