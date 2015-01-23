Deere to cut more than 900 U.S. workers as farm economy weakens

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Jan 23 Deere & Co, the world's
largest maker of farm equipment, will lay off more than 900
employees at plants in Iowa and Illinois in the latest round of
job cuts spurred by a decline in grain prices that is hurting
demand for agricultural machinery.
The layoffs, which represent about 3 percent of Deere's
workforce in the United States and Canada, are set to begin
early next month, the company said in a statement.
The cuts at facilities that build agricultural equipment
reflect Deere's attempt "to align the size of its manufacturing
workforce to market demand for products," according to the
statement.
Iowa will be hit hardest by the reductions, with about 565
workers in Waterloo and 300 others in Ankeny slated to lose
their jobs. In East Moline, Ill., about 45 employees will be
laid off, the company said.
Also, Deere will furlough about 500 employees at a Moline,
Ill., facility as part of an "extended inventory adjustment
shutdown" expected to end in late summer, according to the
statement.
Deere had about 59,600 full-time employees as of Oct. 31,
including approximately 29,000 employees in the United States
and Canada.
The cutbacks come after Deere in August said it would
indefinitely lay off more than 600 employees at plants in
Illinois, Iowa and Kansas.
In November, the company said it expected equipment sales to
fall further as lower grain prices discourage farmers from
buying tractors, harvesters and other machinery.
Sales have suffered as bumper corn and soy harvests have
driven down crop prices, leaving farmers with less cash to spend
on equipment. Corn prices fell about 6 percent last year, on top
of a decline of nearly 40 percent in 2013.
"Basically anyone who's grown accustomed to having their
business heavily supported by the farmer, there is going to be a
slowdown," said Angie Maguire, vice president of grain for
Citizens Elevator in Michigan.
Deere is especially vulnerable because its products are
generally expensive, she added.
The company said it had added 220 new jobs at construction
and forestry factories in Iowa. Nearly all of those jobs were
filled by former Deere employees who were laid off last year.
Deere shares fell about 1 percent to $88.47 in early
afternoon trading.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Paul Simao)