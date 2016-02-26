CORRECTED-Caterpillar, Deere cut 170 more jobs

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs CEO says bank slowing moving ops into UK - BBG
* Says bank is slowing moving more operations into the UK post-Brexit - BBG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 26 Caterpillar Inc and Deere & Co said on Friday they are cutting a total of 170 jobs yet another step in the consolidation of the slumping U.S. heavy machinery sector.
Deere, a leading maker of farm and construction equipment, said 100 employees will be placed on indefinite layoff effective April 1 in two of the company's factories in Iowa that make construction and forestry machinery.
Caterpillar, the world's largest maker of construction and mining equipment, said it will halt production of its on-highway trucks, eliminating 70 jobs.
Both companies have faced declining sales as global construction activity slows.
Deere shares were up about 0.5 percent at $79.98 and Caterpillar shares were 1.6 percent higher at $67.53 in early trading.
(Reporting by Meredith Davis)
* Bny mellon reports fourth quarter earnings of $822 million or $0.77 per common share
LONDON, Jan 19 Britain's car industry is a key part of the economy and the government is looking to ensure the best possible EU market access for all of the country's important sectors, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Thursday.