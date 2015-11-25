CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Deere profit falls on slowed farm equipment sales

(Corrects paragraph 5 expected sales in fiscal 2016; figures were reversed)

Nov 25 Deere & Co posted a sharp drop in quarterly earnings on Wednesday and forecast a further slump in agriculture and construction equipment sales in its new fiscal year.

Still, shares of the maker of John Deere tractors rose 5 percent in premarket trading as the profit exceeded Wall Street estimates.

"Folks were gearing themselves for a meaningfully worse outlook," said Robert Baird & Co analyst Mircea Dobre.

Deere also said it might raise its dividend and would consider buying back stock.

The company said it expected sales to be down about 11 percent in its first quarter, which began on Nov. 1, and down about 7 percent for the year.

Deere forecast net income attributable to the company at about $1.4 billion, down from $1.94 billion reported for fiscal 2015. However, Dobre said analysts were expecting an outlook of $1.0 billion and $1.2 billion.

In the fourth quarter ended on Oct. 31, net income attributable to Deere fell to $351.2 million, or $1.08 per share, from $649.2 million, or $1.83 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 75 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Earnings from equipment operations dropped to $335 million from $910 million.

The company forecast an increase in capital expenditures to about $800 million for fiscal 2016 from about $688 million for the prior year.

Deere has already repurchased about $16.2 billion in shares between 2004 and 2015. And the stock dividend has been raised 114 percent since 2010, the company said. (Reporting by Meredith Davis in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)