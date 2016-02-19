版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 19日 星期五 20:05 BJT

Deere quarterly earnings drops; lowers 2016 income outlook

Feb 19 Deere & Co posted lower quarterly earnings on Friday as a weak global agricultural sector and soft demand in the North American energy sector slowed farming and construction equipment sales.

Net income attributable to Deere fell to $254.4 million, or 80 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with $387 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

The company forecast sales to fall about 10 percent in fiscal 2016 and earnings of $1.3 billion.

It had previously forecast that sales would fall 7 percent in 2016 with net income attributable to Deere of about $1.4 billion.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 70 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐