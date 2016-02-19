UPDATE 3-Deere posts lower quarterly earnings, cuts full-year outlook

(Adds graphic link, updates stock price)

Feb 19 Deere & Co cut its fiscal-year sales and profit outlook and reported lower quarterly earnings on Friday as farmers' declining income weakened demand for agricultural equipment, and its shares fell more than 3 percent.

The maker of John Deere tractors said it now expected farming and construction equipment sales to fall 10 percent in the year ending in October, compared with an earlier forecast of a 7 percent decline. It lowered its earnings outlook to $1.3 billion from $1.4 billion.

Deere's agricultural equipment sales have slid as prices for commodities such as corn and soybeans have slashed farmers' income.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast the nation's net farm income at $54.8 billion in 2016, down from $123.3 billion in 2013, when corn prices reached record highs.

Farm income has also declined in Europe, while in South America, Brazil, the world's top exporter of soybeans, has fallen further into a recession.

As the global farm economy slows down, farmers are less inclined to purchase new equipment, which has hurt sales for both Deere and its rivals.

In Deere's construction and forestry segment, lower shipment volumes and unfavorable currency exchange rates contributed to a 23 percent equipment sales decline, Deere said.

For the current quarter, Deere expects total equipment sales to fall 8 percent from a year earlier.

Deere shares were down 3.5 percent at $77.51 in midday trading.

"A key issue will be Deere's ability to maintain good cost control with revenue declines in both its business units," Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann said in a note.

Net income attributable to Deere fell 34 percent to $254.4 million, or 80 cents per share, in the first quarter ended on Jan. 31 from $387 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 70 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

At the John Deere Capital Corp financial unit, net income fell to $99.9 million from $133.6 million. Deere attributed the drop to declines in leased equipment value, unfavorable financing spreads and higher provision for credit losses.

The company derives the bulk of its revenue from North America, but industry sales of high-powered two-wheeled drive tractors in the region fell 38.5 percent in January, according to the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

Deere expects North American industry sales for agricultural equipment to decline 15 percent to 20 percent in 2016.

