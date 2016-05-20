Deere post lower second quarterly results on weak global farm economy

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
May 20 Deere & Co posted lower quarterly earnings on Friday as the weak global agricultural economy dragged on farming and construction machinery sales.
Net income attributable to Deere fell to $495.4 million, or $1.56 per share, in the second quarter ended on April 30 from $690.5 million, or $2.03 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.