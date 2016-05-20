Deere post lower second quarterly results on weak global farm economy

May 20 Deere & Co posted lower quarterly earnings on Friday as the weak global agricultural economy dragged on farming and construction machinery sales.

Net income attributable to Deere fell to $495.4 million, or $1.56 per share, in the second quarter ended on April 30 from $690.5 million, or $2.03 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)