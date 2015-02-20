Deere profit drops 43 pct on lower farm equipment sales

BRIEF-Ford's China sales in April up 11 pct y/y
* China sales in April totalled 93,967 vehicles, up 11 percent from a year earlier
Feb 20 Farm equipment maker Deere & Co posted a 43 percent fall in quarterly profit on Friday, hurt by a decline in sales of tractors, harvesters and other farm machinery.
Net income attributable to Deere fell to $387 million, or $1.12 per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, from $681 million, or $1.81 per share, a year earlier.
Sales fell 16.6 percent to $6.38 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* China sales in April totalled 93,967 vehicles, up 11 percent from a year earlier
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet took to the skies in Shanghai for its long-delayed maiden test flight on Friday, a major step for Beijing as it looks to boost its profile in the global aviation market.
* Q1 adj EBITDA up 8 pct at 612 mln eur vs poll avg 598 mln (Recasts lead, adds net income decline,)