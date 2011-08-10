Bill Gates' Cascade is top Deere shareholder-filing

NEW YORK Aug 10 Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) co-founder Bill Gates' investment vehicle Cascade Investment LLC has become the largest shareholder in farm machinery maker Deere & Co (DE.N), with a 5-percent stake, according to a regulatory filing.

Cascade, known for long-term investments in value stocks, owns almost 21 million Deere shares, according to the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The stake is worth about $1.4 billion at current prices.

Deere shares were down 3 percent at $68.95 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange, where stocks were broadly lower. The world's leading maker of farm equipment is set to report results next Wednesday. (Reporting by Nick Zieminski, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)