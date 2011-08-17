UPDATE 4-Deere profit beats but margins disappoint

* Q3 EPS $1.69 vs Street view $1.67
* Q3 sales up 22 pct to $8.37 bln
* Raises full-year net income estimate to $2.7 bln
* Shares down 0.3 pct
By Nick Zieminski
NEW YORK, Aug 17 Deere & Co (DE.N), the world's
leading maker of farm equipment, reported higher-than-expected
quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by international demand
for large machines and a weaker U.S. dollar, but shares slipped
amid disappointment over margins.
"With farmers doing well, expectations were high," said
analyst Brian Langenberg of Langenberg & Co. "When your biggest
business has margins down because of raw materials prices, it's
not a surprise but it doesn't make stocks go up."
Deere shares slipped 0.3 percent to $74.89 in early trading
on the New York Stock Exchange, after earlier falling more than
2 percent. Other manufacturing sector shares were higher across
the board.
Deere also lowered its outlook for farm profits in Brazil,
a key indicator for future equipment demand in a huge food
exporting market even as it raised its full-year profit
forecast.
Net earnings rose 15 percent to $712 million, or $1.69 per
share, in the fiscal third quarter ended July 31, up from $617
million, or $1.44 per share, a year ago. Per-share profit beat
analysts' average estimates by 2 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 22 percent to $8.37 billion. Equipment sales
were up 24 percent to $7.72 billion, also beating forecasts,
with the weak U.S. dollar adding 6 percentage points to the
revenue growth.
Deere said on its conference call that costs of raw
materials such as steel, as well as tires and freight costs,
were running ahead of its earlier expectations. It forecast
input costs rising by around $700 million this fiscal year from
its 2010 fiscal year.
Its quarterly sales beat by a bigger margin than did net
income.
(For a graphic, see r.reuters.com/puh33s)
STRONG INTERNATIONAL MARKETS
International sales grew nearly five times faster than U.S.
and Canadian sales in the third quarter. International
equipment sales accounted for about 43 percent of total
equipment sales in the quarter.
Moline, Illinois-based Deere said sales of high-horsepower
farm machinery were boosting its results and sales of
construction equipment were improving despite weak North
American construction markets. It forecast full-year net income
of $2.7 billion. In May, it forecast $2.65 billion and analysts
are expecting $2.71 billion.
Long-term global demand for food, shelter and
infrastructure will drive sales of Deere products, the company
said. However, in the short-term, the outlook has grown more
uncertain because of worries about the health of the economy
and turmoil in financial markets.
The company cut its forecast for farm income in Brazil both
this year and next, a key market for machinery makers. Deere
now expects Brazil farm net income of $20.2 billion this year
and $21 billion next year, down from its May forecasts of $26.1
billion and $22.2 billion, respectively.
Deere is the last of the big global farm machinery makers
to report quarterly results.
Last month, rival Agco Corp (AGCO.N) reported
market-beating results, raised its full-year outlook and said
farm equipment demand is expected to strengthen this year.
[ID:nL3E7IS4IO] CNH Global CNH.N beat estimates for the ninth
straight quarter and raised its sales outlook. [ID:nL3E7IP2JU]
