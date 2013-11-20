BRIEF-Deere Q4 earnings per share $2.11

UPDATE 1-Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
Nov 20 Deere & Co : * Announces record fourth-quarter earnings of $807 million * Q4 sales $9.45 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.68 billion * Says forecast calls for income of $3.3 billion in 2014. * Q4 earnings per share $2.11 * Says company equipment sales are projected to decrease about 3 percent for
fiscal 2014 * Q4 earnings per share view $1.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Company equipment sales to be down about 2 percent for the first quarter
compared with year-ago periods * Says worldwide sales of agriculture and turf equipment are forecast to
decrease by about 6 percent for full-year 2014 * Full-year 2014 net income attributable to deere & company for financial
services operations is expected to be about $600 million * Sees fiscal year 2014 net sales down about 3% versus FY 2013 * Sees Q1 2014 net sales down about 2 percent versus Q1 2013 * U.S. farm commodity prices for corn 2014/15 forecast of $4.50 dollars per
bushel versus previous 2013/14 forecast of $4.90 dollars per bushel * Sees FY 2014 total U.S. farm cash receipts $377.7 billion versus previous
forecast of $379.7 billion * U.S. farm commodity prices for soybeans 2014/15 forecast of $11.00 dollars
per bushel versus previous 2013/14 forecast of $11.25 dollars per bushel * Sees fiscal 2014 capital expenditures forecast about $1.2 billion * FY 2014 earnings per share view $7.98, revenue view $34.44 billion -- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S * Q1 revenue view $6.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * U.S. farm commodity prices 2013/2014 forecast for corn of $4.40 per bushel
and $12.50 per bushel for soybean * Source text: () * Further company coverage
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.