Deere 2nd-qtr profit falls, hit by weak global agriculture sector

BRIEF-Yahoo faces SEC probe over data breaches - CNBC, citing DJ
* Yahoo faces SEC probe over massive data breaches that focuses on whether company appropriately disclosed them to investors - CNBC, citing DJ
CHICAGO May 22 Farm equipment maker Deere & Co posted a sharply lower quarterly net profit on Friday as a weak global agriculture sector hurt sales, but still came in handily above market expectations.
The Moline, Illinois-based company reported a profit of $690.5 million, or $2.03 per share, for its second quarter ended April 30, down nearly 30 percent from $980.7 million, or $2.65 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.55. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
LONDON, Jan 20 Last year it was the strength of demand that caught the copper market by surprise.
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC