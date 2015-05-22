Deere 2nd-qtr profit falls, hit by weak global agriculture sector

CHICAGO May 22 Farm equipment maker Deere & Co posted a sharply lower quarterly net profit on Friday as a weak global agriculture sector hurt sales, but still came in handily above market expectations.

The Moline, Illinois-based company reported a profit of $690.5 million, or $2.03 per share, for its second quarter ended April 30, down nearly 30 percent from $980.7 million, or $2.65 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.55. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)