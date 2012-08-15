John Deere quarterly profit jumps 11 percent

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Aug 15 Deere & Co posted an 11 percent jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by surging sales of construction equipment and agriculture machines.
For the fiscal third quarter ended July 31, the company posted net income of $788 million, or $1.98 per share, compared with $712.3 million, or $1.69 Per share, in the year-ago period.
Total sales and revenues rose 15 percent to $9.59 billion.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.