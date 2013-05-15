Deere posts higher quarterly profit

May 15 Deere & Co reported higher quarterly earnings on Wednesday and forecast a record profit for the full year, but it warned that "global financial pressures as well as adverse weather patterns" made it cautious about its outlook.

The Moline, Illinois-based maker of tractors, harvesters and other agricultural equipment said it earned $1.08 billion, or $2.76 a share, in the second quarter ended April 30, up from $1.06 billion, or $2.61 a share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected the company to report a profit of $2.72 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.