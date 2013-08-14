版本:
Deere posts higher quarterly profit

CHICAGO Aug 14 Deere & Co posted a higher quarterly profit on Wednesday, lifted by strong sales of its tractors and harvesters in North and South America.

The world's largest maker of agricultural equipment recorded a fiscal third-quarter profit of $996.5 million, or $2.56 a share, up from $788 million, or $1.98 a share, for the same period last year.

Sales rose 4 percent to $10 billion, the company said.
