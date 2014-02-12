Deere posts stronger-than-expected quarterly profit

BRIEF-Fox News has decided Bill O' Reilly has to go - New York Magazine, citing sources
* Fox News has decided Bill O' Reilly has to go - NY Mag citing sources
Feb 12 Deere & Co posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as the company's efforts to control costs offset moderating demand from farmers for its tractors, harvesters and other agricultural machinery.
The world's largest maker of farm equipment said it had earned $681.1 million, or $1.81 a share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, up from $649.7 million, or $1.65 a share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average expected the Moline, Illinois-based company to report a profit of $1.52 a share, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.
Total sales and revenue from financial services rose 3 percent to $7.65 billion.
* Fox News has decided Bill O' Reilly has to go - NY Mag citing sources
BRUSSELS, April 19 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index was flat on Wednesday as a modest bounce in energy stocks and a gain in Rogers Communication shares were weighed down by gold miners.