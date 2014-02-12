Deere posts stronger-than-expected quarterly profit

Feb 12 Deere & Co posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as the company's efforts to control costs offset moderating demand from farmers for its tractors, harvesters and other agricultural machinery.

The world's largest maker of farm equipment said it had earned $681.1 million, or $1.81 a share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, up from $649.7 million, or $1.65 a share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected the Moline, Illinois-based company to report a profit of $1.52 a share, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.

Total sales and revenue from financial services rose 3 percent to $7.65 billion.