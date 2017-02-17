Deere revenue rises 1.8 pct

Feb 17 U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co reported a 1.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, partly helped by stronger pricing.

Net income attributable to Deere fell to $193.8 million, or 61 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, from $254.4 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales and revenue rose to $5.63 billion in the quarter from $5.52 billion a year earlier.

Deere raised its fiscal 2017 equipment sales forecast, and said it expects sales to grow 4 percent, compared with its previous expectation of a decline of 1 percent. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)