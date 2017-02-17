Deere revenue rises 1.8 pct

Feb 17 U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co
reported a 1.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, partly
helped by stronger pricing.
Net income attributable to Deere fell to $193.8 million, or
61 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, from
$254.4 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total sales and revenue rose to $5.63 billion in the quarter
from $5.52 billion a year earlier.
Deere raised its fiscal 2017 equipment sales forecast, and
said it expects sales to grow 4 percent, compared with its
previous expectation of a decline of 1 percent.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)