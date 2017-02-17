UPDATE 2-Deere beats profit estimates, raises forecast

* Forecats FY 2017 equipment sales to rise 4 pct
* Expects net income attributable to co of $1.5 bln
* Shares up 3.5 pct
By Ankit Ajmera
Feb 17 U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co
reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and
forecast equipment sales to rise for the first time in three
years, partly driven by improving economic conditions in Brazil
and Argentina.
Deere's shares were up 3.5 percent at $113.00 in premarket
trading on Friday.
The company has struggled with declining sales in the past
three years as bumper corn and soybeans harvests in the United
States dragged down prices, leaving farmers with less cash to
spend on equipment.
To cope with the slump, Deere cut jobs and lowered
production of its trademark green tractors and harvesting
combines.
The cost-cutting measures and improved pricing helped the
company beat profit estimates for the first quarter ended Jan.
29.
"While Deere is managing its business much more profitably
than in past cycles, its forecast for 2017 now calls for
equipment sales to be up despite key farmer fundamentals still
yet to improve," Jefferies Analyst Stephen Volkmann wrote in a
note.
Deere said it expects fiscal 2017 industry sales of tractors
and combines in South America to increase 15-20 percent, up from
its previous forecast of a rise of about 15 percent.
Latin America is Deere's third-biggest market, accounting
for about 9 percent of its total equipment sales.
The company, however, said it continues to expect farm
equipment sales in the United States and Canada, which together
form its biggest market, to fall 5-10 percent in fiscal 2017.
"Deere's forecasts ... suggest stabilization but no sign yet
of market improvements other than in South America," Volkmann
added.
The company forecast overall fiscal 2017 equipment sales to
increase 4 percent, compared with its previous estimate of a
decline of 1 percent.
Deere also raised it full-year forecast for net income
attributable to the company to $1.5 billion from its previous
estimate of $1.4 billion.
Net income attributable to Deere fell to $193.8 million, or
61 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 29, from
$254.4 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total net sales fell about 1.5 percent to $4.70 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 55 cents per
share on revenue $4.69 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
