Barclays, Deutsche Bank win auction of toxic AIG assets

April 26 (IFR/Reuters) - Barclays and Deutsche Bank on
Thursday won a fierce bidding war for a portfolio of toxic
assets the US government acquired in the 2008 bailout of
insurance giant AIG.
The Federal Reserve announced it had selected the two banks
to buy two vast collateralized debt obligations (CDOs),
consisting of bundles of commercial mortgage bonds, which have a
face value of $7.5 billion.
The CDOs helped bring down AIG, which needed a
massive federal bailout, and were not long ago seen as the kind
of toxic re-packaged real-estate assets that spurred the
financial crisis.
But with interest rates at current lows, even the worst of
the mortgage bonds underlying the CDOs are now much more
attractive investments -- just one reason that nearly every
major Wall Street bank entered the auction.
Barclays and Deutsche Bank beat out two
rival consortia, one comprised of Bank of America, Morgan
Stanley and Nomura, and the other grouping Citigroup, Goldman
Sachs and Credit Suisse.
The Fed did not disclose how much the winners would pay,
although the assets were widely estimated to fetch around 60
cents on the dollar.
"I am pleased with the level of interest and the results of
this process, especially with the strength of the winning bid,"
said William Dudley, president of the New York Fed.
All the groups of banks were actively soliciting their own
bids from investor-clients before Thursday's auction, indicating
the CDOs are likely to be quickly re-sold - perhaps broken down
into their constituent mortgage bonds or even re-packaged as
AAA-rated securities.
Analysts who track AIG for Sanford C. Bernstein & Co said in
a report earlier this month that the winning bidders would be
able to realize a profit from breaking apart the CDOs and
re-selling the separate pieces "in classic Wall Street fashion".
But not all investors have been impressed by the real value
of the assets, however they may be re-sliced and diced, as
nearly half those underlying mortgage bonds are junk-rated.
"I probably would shed few tears for the type of investors
inclined to get involved here," said Chris Sullivan, chief
investment officer of the United Nations Federal Credit Union.
"They're big boys and girls who probably feel quite
confident arriving at independent valuations of these
structures," he said.
UNEXPECTED RISKS
The Fed selected Barclays and Deutsche Bank just hours after
bidding closed on the CDOs, part of a vast portfolio of former
AIG assets known as Maiden Lane III.
Thursday's sale is the latest move by the US government to
unwind holdings it acquired in a slew of bailouts it undertook
with taxpayer dollars during the depths of the financial crisis.
"This successful sale marks another important milestone in
the wind-down of our crisis-era intervention," the New York
Fed's Dudley said.
AIG, then the world's largest insurer, was just minutes from
bankruptcy -- it had no money to pay out credit default swaps it
owed on these very same CDOs -- when the government stepped in
to save the company in September 2008.
Maiden Lane III eased some of AIG's obligations by buying
CDOs from the insurer's counterparties. In exchange for being
bought out at 100 cents on the dollar, the counterparties agreed
to terminate the swaps.
That deal was widely criticized as being a back-door bailout
of the banks that AIG did business with, some of whom were
bidders in Thursday's auction.
Unlike previous government sales of Maiden Lane assets, the
latest auction was limited only to the eight banks that bid on
Thursday -- all of whom were specifically invited to bid by the
Federal Reserve.
While investors may be taking on risk no matter how the CDOs
are eventually re-sold, there are also broader risks for the
mortgage bond market if and when they are liquidated, not least
because of the size of the portfolio.
When the US government sold a chunk of other AIG assets last
year that were primarily backed by residential mortgages, the
resulting glut in supply wreaked havoc with that sector of the
bond market.