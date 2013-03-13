CORRECTED-European defaults remain high but conditions easing - S&P

(Corrects spelling of Paul Watters, S&P in 19th para, LBOs and
CLOs throughout)
* Defaults highest in previously restructured companies
* Growing capacity of high yield market a major positive
* Bank appetite to underwrite picking up
By Robert Smith
LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - The European speculative-grade
default rate will remain high in 2013 but credit conditions are
improving as the leveraged buyout debt hangover from 2006-2008
runs its course, according to a report published by Standard &
Poor's on Wednesday.
The report, titled "Defaults in Europe Remain Elevated,
Although the LBO Debt Hangover Is Easing," found that defaults
in the EU-30 for 2012 were high at 6.3%, equating to outstanding
defaulted debt of more than EUR33bn.
These are the highest levels since 2009, when a record 103
speculative-grade companies equating to EUR62.4bn of debt
defaulted, and show an increase on 2011 statistics when the
default rate stood at 4.6%.
However, just under a third of last year's 45 defaults (nine
publicly rated, 36 privately) were related to previously
restructured companies, which S&P said was a positive factor.
"It may look scary, but the slightly more benign explanation
is that the LBO hangover is starting to be dealt with in a more
serious way," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Paul
Watters.
"Seventeen of the defaults we saw last year were for
companies that had previously been restructured. For those
companies the first round of restructuring was a minimal, light
restructuring that obviously did not address the scale of their
problems. Now they've come round again, you're seeing a much
more robust approach taken."
Public defaults are much more rare. The most high profile so
far this year is Italian directories firm Seat, which missed a
bond payment on its 2017 bonds.
CLOUDS DISPERSE
Another positive trend is the shrinking number of private
credit estimates, which is partly attributed to the growing
number of companies that have been able to refinance in capital
markets.
"Favorable issuing conditions in the high-yield market
expand the breadth and depth of the market. This translates into
a more robust capital structure and reduced financial risk for
many speculative-grade companies that can access this
liquidity," S&P said.
In the past year, 100 credit estimates exited Sap's
portfolio. The average credit quality of private estimates has
been lower relative to companies that typically tap public
markets.
Private credit estimates were prevalent before the financial
crisis, and often stemmed from LBO-style loans held in
collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). As more and more of
these LBOs are acquired or refinanced, and CLOs are increasingly
wound down, these credit estimates are no longer needed.
There is also a natural cap on the number of new private
credit estimates that can replace them, as S&P puts limitations
on the size of companies that can receive private ratings after
the financial crisis.
This easing of the LBO hangover should allow the leveraged
finance market to concentrate on newly originated transactions,
and S&P believes that institutional investors and relationship
banks appear to be stepping back into the fray.
"If you look at new transactions coming to market, although
most deals are still club deals, you're struck not only by the
size of some of loans, but also signs of a return in
underwriting appetite," said Watters.
This year has even seen the return of jumbo leveraged buyout
in the US - specifically for Heinz and Dell - which bankers
predict will start to spillover into Europe.
"One of the challenges for the syndicated loan market in
Europe has been the severe reduction in cross-border lending,
but over the last six months you've started to see a
correction."
TRIPLE C VULNERABILITY
That does not mean that 2013 will be any easier than the
previous 12 months, which is reflected in a slightly higher
proportion of Triple C entities at the end of 2012 at 5% versus
4% a year earlier.
These companies will find it harder to access the high-yield
market, particularly if the economic outlook remains difficult.
Under S&P's base case scenario, the speculative-grade
corporate default rate for EU-30 countries will be 6.1% in the
next 12 months, which is little changed from the previous
forecast for December 2013 of 6.3%.
Companies in peripheral regions are also vulnerable. The
2012 default rate in Spain doubled over 2011 to 14.3%, while
that in Italy increased sharply to 9.5% from 5.7%.
Although companies from peripheral Europe are nudging the
default rate higher, they are not to be blamed for the so-called
LBO hangover. Instead, perhaps unexpectedly, the concentration
is in core European countries.
The business climate for French LBOs has become more
challenging, and S&P notes that support from French banks
appears to have become more credit-specific.
"Default rates are much higher in the periphery, but the
proportion of LBOs in the portfolio from countries like Italy
and Spain is not that large," said Watters.
"Just over 60% of the speculative grade credits we track in
Europe are from the major economies of France, Germany and the
UK."
