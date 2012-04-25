US corporate defaults rise but outlook favorable: Moody's

NEW YORK, April 25 (IFR) - US corporate defaults have been
unusually high for two consecutive quarters but the uptick is
unlikely to signal a worsening trend, Moody's Investors Service
said on Wednesday.
There were 15 defaults by non-financial companies in the
first quarter, representing about $7 billion of debt, and 16
defaults in the fourth quarter equal to about $10 billion of
debt, the agency said in a report.
That compares with a total of 29 defaults in all of 2011.
"Despite the increase, our default rate forecast remains
benign," said the report.
Moody's is expecting the speculative-grade default rate to
rise to 3.3 percent by end of 2012 from 2.8 percent at the end
of the first quarter.
That remains well below the peak above 14 percent seen in
late 2009 and the average 4.6 percent recorded from 1992 to the
present.
"Speculative-grade companies overall have good liquidity, as
indicated by a low reading of 4.2 percent on Moody's
Liquidity-Stress Index," said the report. "They are maintaining
access to capital markets, and spreads over Treasuries have
narrowed since last fall."
In a sign of investor confidence, companies rated Caa2 were
able to access the market in the first quarter, with Realogy
Corp, Energy Future Holdings Corp, Rite
Aid Corp and Claire's Stores Inc all pushing
through deals that extended their maturities.
High-yield spreads narrowed to less than 600 basis points,
buoyed by improving economic data and optimism about the Greek
bailout.
The biggest default in the quarter was Eastman Kodak
, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
with about $1.5 billion of debt.
That was followed by aviation company Hawker Beechcraft
, which missed an interest payment on almost $1.5
billion of debt and the distressed exchange by Mohegan Tribal
Gaming Authority with more than $750 million of debt.
Distressed exchanges are expected to continue to be a
popular restructuring strategy, and to account for a significant
portion of defaults.
"The preponderance of higher-ranking loans in the capital
structures of leveraged companies will persuade junior
bondholders to agree to debt exchanges rather than risk low
recovery in a bankruptcy," said Moody's.